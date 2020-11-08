The Good Lord Bird episode 7 (finale) spoilers: ‘Last Words’







Next week on The Good Lord Bird episode 7, we are going to be at the end of the road. “Last Words” is the title for the finale, and we’re getting set to see what happens with Onion and John Brown. We’ve known where this story is going for a long time now, but that doesn’t mean that this is any less powerful.

Just to clear up any confusion that could be out there, just know this: The Good Lord Bird was devised from the start to be a miniseries. There was never any plan for there to be any more than episode 7. The objective was to tell this story straight through to the events of Harper’s Ferry. There is no intent to drag anything on, so every single scene and every particular moment will matter.

If you do want to grab a few more details now of what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full The Good Lord Bird episode 7 synopsis below:

John Brown and his remaining army take a last stand as more federal troops descend upon Harper’s Ferry. With John Brown captured, Onion, truly on his own, risks his life to say his goodbyes to Brown. Series finale.

Our hope over the next week or so is that there are some more viewers who get caught up — that way, the final episode gets more of the attention that it deserves. We can’t particularly blame people for not being caught up on this show, mostly because there have been SO many things going on in the world. It’s hard to really fault anyone for being unable to keep track of them all. Yet, now we’re at a point where things are starting to quiet a little bit more.

