The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 6: ‘The Field of the Cloth of Gold’

This title is very much a reference to a very particular moment in history. This was a royal summit meeting that took place in France, once that was an important meeting involving King Henry VIII and King Francis I. As is typically the case with the Starz drama, though, you can’t really expect to see a heavy focus put on what Henry is up to explicitly … even though he’ll obviously have a role of his own. We’re going to be seeing things more from Catherine’s lens, and we know that there is going to be quite the conflict for her to take on over the course of this hour.

Want to get some further news right now on what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

A great gathering in France is the backdrop to a political stand-off between Catherine and Wolsey, while in London, riots happen.

Basically, this is an episode where you will see a crisis unfold in a wide array of different forms. There is a part of it that will manifest itself through what Catherine is going through, and events that are almost certainly going to set the stage for some terrible stuff in the final episodes of this season. Meanwhile, you also will see turmoil in London and maybe get a few important glimpses in Henry’s head. Of course, we have already seen enough to know that this is far and away not the same Henry who was there at the end of season 1.

