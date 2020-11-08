Saturday Night Live: Jim Carrey spoofs Joe Biden acceptance speech







Going into this weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode, there was no question that there would be significant questions as to how the show would unfold. It felt pretty obvious from this vantage point that the Presidential Election was going to be at the forefront of much of the episode; yet, the race was not officially called for Joe Biden until earlier today.

Did the NBC show plan as though Biden would be declared the winner at some point before the episode aired? We tend to think so, but shockingly, the cold-open referenced a lot of what we saw tonight in the President’s Delaware address — they even found an outfit for Maya Rudolph that matched closely what Kamala Harris wore. All of this was pretty impressive.

As for the content itself, there were a few funny moments in here thanks to Carrey and Rudolph’s performances, but there wasn’t a lot of time here for some creative twists. This was more of a feat when it comes to timing than anything else, but we give them credit. We weren’t sure if we would see Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump or not as the sketch went along … but then it happened. We did see Baldwin give a press conference as Trump, one that was a spoof of some of what Trump said over the past few days.

Oh, and SNL sort of mocked themselves in having Baldwin play “Macho Man” at the piano … similar to what they did with Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton four years ago. In our mind, that is probably the most inspired thing that the show did tonight through the cold open, but we’ll see what else is happening since we do have a long show coming up here. We have Dave Chappelle!

