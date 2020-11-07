Shark Tank: JADA Spices, Flipstik, Surprise Cake, & Mighty Carver







Tonight on Shark Tank, we’re going to have a chance to see JADA Spices, Flipstik, Surprise Cake, and Mighty Carver enter the Tank. Rest assured, these are products that cover the full gamut! There’s a lot of fun innovations in here, and then also some that could be useful to people looking to improve their lives.

We’ll have sneak previews and individual details in just a few minutes — for now, though, we kick things off with the synopsis:

“1205” – Can two entrepreneurs from Los Angeles prove that they’re worth their salt as they pitch a healthy alternative to the seasoning staple? A mother and son team from Newton, Massachusetts, try to show the Sharks there’s something to celebrate about their spring-loaded cake stand. A husband and wife from Sanford, Florida, have an entertaining approach to the tried-and-true carving knives often used during holidays. An entrepreneur from St. Louis, Missouri, hopes his rap pitch sticks as he shares a product designed to attach your phone to almost any surface on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, NOV. 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST and 8:00-9:00 p.m. MST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu.

JADA Spices – Their signature product here seems to be ChickenSalt, but in general they are responsible for creating a wide array of vegan, plant-based seasonings to help people live healthier (and tastier!) lives.

Flipstik – This is a really great demonstration for what is a pretty simple product — it’s an attachment to your phone that allows you to stick it almost anywhere. It won’t damage your product, but it will make it so much easier to use on the go and in different environments.

Mighty Carver – This is basically an electric cutting knife meant to allow people to have a little bit more fun in the kitchen. Ever want to cut a turkey with something that looks like a small chainsaw? This may very well be it!

Surprise Cake – This is a fun idea — an innovation that allows you to effectively hide presents inside a cake. It feels like a great thing for children, and something that probably plays really well in times like this, where it’s hard to have more traditional, exciting birthday parties.

