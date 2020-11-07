Magnum PI season 3: The latest filming progress report!







We’re hoping that at some point over the next several weeks, we will get some more news when it comes to a season 3 premiere date of Magnum PI. What’s behind the delay? There is no clear answer to that at the moment. We’re mostly at the mercy of CBS, but we’ll continue to cross our fingers that new episodes will start airing at some point in Decemberr.

For now, though, what we can give you is more of an indication that there are still new episodes filming in Hawaii — not only that, but a couple of the installments are already complete! In a new post on Twitter, the writers confirmed that there are two episodes that are locked and through that, we hope a premiere date will be coming before long. Odds are, there will be time for a couple more episodes to film until we get around to that point.

The third season of Magnum PI will probably look and feel at least similar to what we’ve seen the first two years. Regardless of whether or not current events are addressed, this is a show about escapism more so than almost any show out there. Remember that Hawaii is that sort of picturesque setting that everyone would want to be at in times like this. It’s visually-stunning and it represents a getaway. Combine this with some funny stories, great characters, and a few action sequences, it’s easy to see why the show is a success. We don’t fundamentally think anything all that different needs to be done with the series moving forward in order for it to be successful.

Rest assured, progress is being made — hopefully, there will be news on season 3 at some point over the next few weeks.

