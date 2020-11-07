Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 5 sneak peek: Where’s Sherry?







As we prepare for Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 5 to air on AMC, there is so much interesting stuff to anticipate. Just think along the lines of a full story revolving around Dwight and Sherry, reunited for the first time since the Dwight character was on The Walking Dead proper.

Of course, we want this reunion to be all sorts of happy and joyous, though the reality here is that it will probably be a tad more chaotic. The sneak peek below is evidence of that.

This scene starts in a serene enough fashion, with Dwight and Sherry celebrating some quiet time and enjoying one another’s company. They talk a little about the future, but also about what is going on in the present. Ginny is not going to be pleased that Dwight has been away for so long, but he doesn’t seem to care that much about it. He brings up the idea of the two of them running away, but Sherry seems a little bit more resistant. Then, she goes to grab a fork and soon after that, she vanishes. What happened? It’s a scary situation, and something that we’re going to have to figure out.

Through this episode, what we’re the most excited to see is just what happened to Sherry in all of her time away from the world. We know that Dwight has gone through quite a journey, but so has she. There may be people she knows who could either help or hurt her journey, and Dwight has to be prepared for anything. It’s not as though they’ve been together long enough for her to download her entire journey in Dwight’s head.

