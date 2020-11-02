Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 5 promo: Under those masks…







This coming weekend on AMC, Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 5 is here — and the expectations are starting to shoot through the roof.

Why is that? A lot of it just has to do with how good season 6 has been so far. It’s surprising in a way that the show has managed so much movement in the right direction, especially with how heavy-handed season 5 got at times with the “helping people” mantra. We’re in a spot now where there are so many characters back in total survival mode — and in a wide array of different ways.

Based on the promo below, a good chunk of this upcoming episode is going to focus on Dwight as he tries to contend with a lot of different issues and revelations. The good news at the moment is that Dwight and Sherry are reunited. However, we haven’t seen the Sherry character in years. She probably wasn’t spending all of her time twiddling her thumbs and waiting to see what was going to happen next. She may have her own story and her own adventures in her memory bank.

Judging solely from this promo, she may have herself mixed up in a dangerous situation — and it’s one that we’re going to see Dwight forced to take on, as well. It looks like there are some violent encounters coming, and the character may be forced to revisit a part of himself that he left behind years ago. This season is exploring some of these survivors’ darker impulses — we saw this rather recently with Strand, as he did what he thought was right for the sake of himself climbing up the ladder in Ginny’s operation.

Also, what’s going on when it comes to these characters in masks? What’s happening underneath?

