His Dark Materials season 2 spoilers: Lin-Manuel Miranda on story ahead







With the premiere of His Dark Materials season 2 coming to HBO and BBC One in a matter of days, it’s time to really start up the excitement! This is shaping up, after all, to be a worthy follow-up to what we had the first time around. There is more action, more drama, and more chances to see Philip Pullman’s world brought to life. The imagination here will be off the charts!

One of the things that is so magical about this world is the presence of Lin-Manuel Miranda. He’s best known as a Broadway star, but here he gets to step outside of that to be the firecracker Lee Scoresby. He’s such a bold, fascinating character, and season 2 gives up opportunities to take on all sorts of new challenges!

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Miranda had to say about what makes season 2 stand out versus season 1:

It’s interesting. The characters all kind of ricochet off each other in different ways. We’re split in different ways. I don’t have as much time with Dafne [Keen, who plays Lyra]. I was sort of glued to her side in the first season. But it deepens and widens the world. I think that’s the magic of Philip Pullman’s world. It starts in a world that’s sort of recognizable to ours, right? Like, Okay, we’ve got demon-souls, but this looks like Oxford, this looks like the north, I can see the real world parallels. Then the worlds just keep getting wilder and wilder. [It] keeps expanding the aperture of what is possible and that’s sort what happens in season 2.

With more locations comes a greater sense of imagination, and to us there is a LOT of fun that we’re going to have throughout. The more of Lin-Manuel Miranda we get, the happier we’ll be in the end.

