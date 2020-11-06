Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan talks progress, Clanlands, & more







One of the great things to come from the Outlander world this week is of course the release of Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s new book. Clanlands allows us to have a real document of the times the two spent together touring around Scotland, building their friendship while at the same time learning about the history and culture like never before.

In addition to the book/audiobook being released, there is also a bevy of new interviews that are worth celebrating! This includes one that Sam and Graham did together on This Morning, where the two talked a great deal about their experiences filming the show. This is a funny, smart interview, and there’s something about watching the two talk that can always put a smile on your face.

Then, there is the subject of Outlander season 6. We’ve written recently that filming could begin early next year, or at the very least sometime around then. Sam confirmed further in this interview, explaining further that everyone is getting set to go at any given moment:

“We have been delayed; we were supposed to start shooting by May … But we are gearing up. We’ve had fittings, we’ve got scripts, we are getting there. It’s just such an epic show it’s taking a while to get there, but we will be back for season 6.”

These things do take time, and that’s going to continue to be the case given what is going on in the real world. This is a high-production series with multiple locations and a large number of actors and crew members. It’s better to wait to ensure that we get the best version of the show possible, and that everyone involved is safe.

