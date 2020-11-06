Is Shark Tank new tonight on ABC, or delayed by Election?







Is Shark Tank new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we are going to have an answer on that very question — plus, a chance to look ahead!

We’ll start here by being totally honest — it’s far too early to tell as to whether or not there’s going to be a new episode tonight. It is all going to be dependent on what happens when it comes to the Presidential Election. If a winner is officially declared this afternoon, there is a good chance that the episode will be either delayed or preempted. If not, it may still air as planned. This is the situation that a lot of shows have been in this week, but ABC in particular may be fine with pushing Shark Tank back since each episode stands on its own. There is less to worry about here with continuity or getting all of the episodes out on a specific date.

Sure, this could prove frustrating to some of the companies featured here, who have been probably ramping up for a good many sales tonight.

In the event that the episode does air tonight, check out the synopsis below for some early hints…

“Episode 1205” – Can two entrepreneurs from Los Angeles prove that they’re worth their salt as they pitch a healthy alternative to the seasoning staple? A mother and son team from Newton, Massachusetts, try to show the Sharks there’s something to celebrate about their spring-loaded cake stand. A husband and wife from Sanford, Florida, have an entertaining approach to the tried-and-true carving knives often used during holidays. An entrepreneur from St. Louis, Missouri, hopes his rap pitch sticks as he shares a product designed to attach your phone to almost any surface on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, NOV. 6 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu.

Update: Shark Tank is still set to air on ABC, but is currently slated to air at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

Do you want to see a new episode of Shark Tank tonight on ABC?

