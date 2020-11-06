NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 2 spoilers: Argento story returns







Just in case you were wondering when the NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 finale was going to come back around in season 12, we now have an answer!

This week, CBS confirmed that the upcoming November 15 episode entitled “War Crimes” is going to be when we have a chance to see a lot of this play out further. A trial is going to be a focal point for this upcoming episode, but some members of the team are going to have plenty to do outside of the courtroom. Think in terms of a search mission, one that will probably end up being SO much crazier than it appears to be on the surface. Just remember what we often get with this show: A real spiraling out of even the most mundane of missions. We wouldn’t be surprised if the star witness the team ends up searching for is already captured by a bunch of bad guys and they have to fight their way through to the other side.

Interested in getting some more insight as to what lies ahead? Then we suggest to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 2 synopsis:

“War Crimes” – As the trial begins of a Chief Petty Officer who Callen and Sam arrested for war crimes last year, the NCIS team is called to help find the missing star witness, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Within this episode, we’re hoping to tie together most of the loose ends from last season — we still wouldn’t mind if there are a few more out there, though, just because the Argento storyline is so different from what we often see on this show. He’s certainly dangerous, but the way that he works is absolutely different.

