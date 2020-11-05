NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere video: Fatima briefs Sam, Callen







We are just over three days away from the launch of NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, but do you want to lay the groundwork for the premiere? If so, we suggest that you check out the video below!

In this video, Fatima breaks down some news to Sam and Callen that sets the stage for the entire first episode: A Russian bomber goes missing, and it’s up to the team to find it and answer some important questions. First and foremost, how did it potentially crash? If this is the fault of the United States, this could be considered an act of war … and we don’t think we really need to tell you what that means.

The only real question here is whether or not the team can secure some valuable intel from said bomber, and that will be what a little bit of the focus is during this episode. Here’s where you will get to see Sam and Callen do some of what they do best, and that is hit the field in hopes of trying to get the information they so valuably seek.

There are a few other interesting notes in this preview, including Sam and Callen getting a little bit more word that Nell is going to be working to run point on this operation. We know that this is something that Hetty asked for her to do, and we’re curious to learn more about where Hetty is and what she is up to. (Because of the global health crisis, we do not expect to see much of Linda Hunt through the earlier part of this season.)

While times may be very-much different in the world now from when NCIS: Los Angeles last aired, rest assured that there seems to be an effort to ensure this is very much the same show. If you loved it before, there’s a great chance you will love it all over again.

