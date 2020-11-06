NCIS season 18 premiere photo: What is Torres doing?







If you haven’t heard as of yet, there is a lot of exciting stuff coming on the NCIS season 18 premiere. The title is “Sturgeon Season,” and we are going to see an action-packed hour that features multiple stories set in the past.

There is a good chance that you’ve heard already about some of the stuff that is going to be going on with Gibbs. He’ll be working with Fornell in this episode in order to take down the drug ring that was responsible for supplying drugs to Emily Fornell. It’s going to be an intense mission, and we know that judging by the fact that Gibbs is eventually sporting a black eye.

But what about Nick Torres? We know that Wilmer Valderrama’s character is going to have an integral role of his own within this episode, and we have to wait and see just what that is. Yet, the photo above clearly shows him in the midst of an action sequence, as though he is busy pursuing a criminal. He’s also dressed as though he is in the midst of some sort of undercover caper. We’re always going to say that the more undercover missions we get, the happier we’re going to be. It’s just the sort of thing that always get us excited from a creative perspective.

We’re hoping for some great things this coming season with Torres and Bishop, but we don’t know how many of them you’ll get in the early going. Just remember for a moment that we’re dealing with stories set at a time when it’s unlikely we’ll be getting major developments.

What do you think Torres will be up to over the course of the NCIS season 18 premiere?

