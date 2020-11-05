NCIS season 18 spoilers: A new look at Gibbs and Sloane (photo)







As we prepare for NCIS season 18 to premiere in just under two weeks, there are a lot of individual stories to anticipate. Take, for example, getting a chance to see Gibbs and Fornell work together to take down a drug ring. Or, getting to see more of Gibbs and Sloane around each other.

For some more on the latter, why not look at the photo above! This serves as the first photo of Maria Bello we’ve seen for the upcoming season. Ever since the news came out that she would be departing this season, there has not been all that much in the way of news. We want to see a worthy exit for her and some opportunities for Sloane and Gibbs to navigate closer to a relationship; yet, everything is compounded slightly by the premiere taking place seemingly within the past. How many opportunities are there for developments when we’ve already seen into the short-term future? Remember, the premiere “Sturgeon Season” is set in the fall of 2019, and we’ve already had a chance to see the other side of that.

Ultimately, isn’t this photo enticing? If nothing else, it suggests that Gibbs and Sloane are spending some time together at some point during this episode. She appears happy and supportive of him, so maybe this is a precursor for some rather nice things that are going to be happening as time goes along here. Patience should be a virtue here, not that this should be a surprise to anyone who has been waiting for months on end for the new season already.

