The Amazing Race 32: The schedule shift for episode 5 and beyond







Earlier this week, the Presidential Election caused the airing of The Amazing Race 32 episode 5 to be pushed back. The plan is for it to now air on Wednesday, but there is another scheduling quirk to be aware of now in advance.

The reason why The Amazing Race was originally scheduled to air two episodes on Wednesday was pretty simple: They need to do that to get the season done before the arrival of the holidays. Remember that the show premiered pretty late in the fall. It wasn’t about them just trying to burn a couple of episodes off. They still need to air two episodes on one night to meet their goal, and the plan is now to do that when we get around to Wednesday, November 25. There will be an episode that airs at 8:00 and then 9:00, leading into an episode of SWAT. This is causing the premiere date of SEAL Team to be shifted back to early December.

If there is any challenge to the Race airing two episodes on November 25, it is simply that the day before Thanksgiving is notoriously a bad day for television ratings. We hope that there will still be plenty of viewers around, and there may very well be given that travel this year is poised to be significantly less than we’ve seen over the past several years.

Speaking of travel, Wednesday’s new The Amazing Race is going to feature the teams heading to Paris. Should prove exciting, no?

