The Amazing Race 32 episode 5 preview: The journey to Paris, France







As we prepare for The Amazing Race 32 episode 5, we’re going to see the remaining teams head off to Paris in a leg we originally thought we were going to see tonight. What happened? Due to a last-minute switch related to the Presidential Election, the two-hour block tonight was reduced just to one.

While we are bummed to only get one episode this week, we’ll also admit that it’s rather-nice in order to know in advance what the next leg is going to be about. We’re going to a new continent, seeing a very tasty challenge, and also partake in what seems to be a French carnival. Sound fun to anyone else?

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Amazing Race 32 episode 5 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

“You Don’t Strike Me as a Renaissance Man” – Teams are in Paris, France where they must whip up some tasty treats and make enough Crème Chantilly for four pies, as well as compete in a series of carnival games, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

One of the most exciting things about this upcoming episode comes courtesy of this: The competitive nature of the season. While we’re not necessarily huge on a big alliance working to run the show this time around, you do have some really strong teams competing and there are some legitimate rivalries already. Things are only going to get more competitive from here — that’s something that we are glad to see this early on in a season.

