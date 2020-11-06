This Is Us season 5 episode 3 video: Has Randall found his therapist?







This Is Us season 5 episode 3 is set to air on NBC this Tuesday, and this episode is going to be about changes. After all, the title here is “Changes” and there is a lot of interesting stuff to expect.

For the sake of the sneak peek below, the focus is on, in a part, a story introduced in the premiere. We know that Randall is on the hunt for a new therapist, someone who is Black and can better understand a good bit of what Randall is going through. Based on his conversation with Beth, it does sound as though he is found someone who can relate to and understand his struggles. We know that there are a lot of people out there who are theorizing that this therapist could be related somehow to his biological mother, and we can’t confirm that one way or another. Yet, at the same time we hope that he’s not; we’d rather the therapist put him on the road to some answers rather than allow him to be there conveniently.

Beyond Randall’s therapist, the other key element of this preview is seeing Beth struggle with some of the kids. She’s having a hard time getting Tess and Deja to eat some of her pancakes, and that may be a disconnect within the entirety of the family. These are people who have been largely quarantining and because of that, they may be driving one another up the wall.

