The Bachelorette: How did Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams change happen?







If you did not know the news yet, last night it was confirmed that Clare Crawley is no longer The Bachelorette. She departed the show in order to be with Dale Moss, who she got engaged to near the end of the episode.

Following that, Tayshia Adams was named the lead. Surprised? The rumors were out there, but we are still curious as to how producers knew the change was happening in enough time to bring Tayshia in and quarantine her to be with some of the guys in the show’s bubble. Speaking to Variety, Rob Mills, a franchise guru who serves as ABC’s senior vice president of alternative series, specials and late-night programming, had to say when talking about how there was starting to be a sea change as early as episode 2:

The worry, at that point, was, “Oh my goodness. How do we make this a horse race?” We have to keep people invested for 10 weeks, and they’re just going to see her wanting to be with Dale. She made other connections with other guys — she was okay kissing them and there was definitely a lot of great drama and all of the typical things that you like on “The Bachelor.” But our one big worry was that we wanted to make sure that she really wanted to be with Dale and wouldn’t make another connection with someone else. But by Week 3, she was really emotional over it and she was crying and there were real feelings there.

Ultimately, we do think that Tayshia is going to be a good lead for the show, and that there’s not anything wrong with ABC preparing in advance for Clare to depart. It’s clear that Clare had one specific choice in Dale and with that, it’s going to be a better show with Tayshia on board.

