The Bachelorette: Clare Crawley and Dale Moss engaged!







We gotta say, here is something we didn’t see coming on The Bachelorette tonight — Clare Crawley and Dale Moss getting engaged!

Did we think that the two would end up together on the show? Absolutely, but at the same time we never quite expected there to be a proposal during the season. We thought that this would be something that happened after the season, given that the two skipped over huge parts of the entire Bachelor Nation experience. There were no family visits, and there technically was no one-on-one date. We suppose that they had their version of an Overnight date, but still.

So, congratulations to Clare and Dale! Hopefully, they do have a great future together.

