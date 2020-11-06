Mom season 8: How did the show write out Anna Faris’ Christy?







Moving into the Mom season 8 premiere on CBS, we knew that we were going to see Anna Faris’ vote of Christy written out of the story. There was still one major question that remains here: How was it going to happen? Was the character going to be killed off?

The good news that we can report here is rather simple, and that is that Faris’ character was not killed. As a matter of fact, it was the best ways to write Christy out imaginable. She’s heading off to law school (Georgetown, to be specific) on a scholarship, and she now has a chance to make her dreams come true. Think about where she started on the show, let alone how many obstacles she faced along the way.

So where does Mom go from here? We feel like we can put a lot of in pretty-specific terms: There is a new era here led by Bonnie, who is more than capable of taking on the responsibilities of this show. Isn’t Allison Janney fantastic? There are a lot of interesting stories that need to be told, and we’re sure that we will get a lot of them over time.

We’ve said this before, and we’re sure that it will be said many times moving forward — there’s always a chance that Christy comes back eventually. It does feel like she could make some sort of cameo appearance moving forward if she wants to, but the show must go on. We will hear about Christy in some shape or form, even if it is from afar.

Just to get a further sense of what’s coming on Mom next week, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

“Smitten Kitten and a Tiny Boo-Boo Error” – Bonnie and Adam regret spending their first wedding anniversary with Marjorie and her new beau, Wayne (Peter Onorati). Also, Jill’s attempt at a good deed becomes a moral dilemma, on MOM, Thursday, Nov. 12 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What do you think about the events of the Mom season 8 premiere?

