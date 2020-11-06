The Bachelorette: Did Clare Crawley quit? Is she with Dale Moss?







Entering tonight’s new episode of The Bachelorette, we knew that there were some big moments coming for Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. Just look at all of the rumors, which have stated that she left the show in the middle of production after meeting the right guy for her.

There were constant previews of Chris Harrison telling Clare “you just blew up The Bachelorette,” and that conversation happened in the early going tonight. Clare claimed that she wanted to spend as much as possible with Dale coming into the episode, and at the end of her conversation with Chris, she indicated that the show as we’ve come to know it is over. It’s a wrap, or at least that’s how it seems. Most of her guys are all angry, and understandably so for a lot of reasons.

The biggest question we were left to wonder after all of this is what this meant for Clare and Dale. Even though she wanted to be with him, was he ready to be with her after the show? The two sat down to have a conversation instead of Clare having a Rose Ceremony, and he admitted that he is falling in love with her. The two seem to be moving towards some sort of legitimate future together, but we will see precisely what is coming up.

After Dale left, the next order of business was pretty simple here: Waiting for Clare to break the news to the guys that the season was more or less over.

Do you think that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are going to end up together?

