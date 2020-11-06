The Mandalorian season 3: When could filming kick off?







We know that there is a great deal of excitement about The Mandalorian season 3 — even if nothing is altogether official as of yet. This does remain one of the most important series for Disney+, and that plus critical acclaim and merchandising make it a guarantee to come back.

The real question that we’re left to wonder here is by and large this: When will production get officially underway? What can you expect in terms of the upcoming season?

For the time being, here is some of what we know. According to a new report from Deadline, there are multiple sources stating that production on a new season could get underway at some point over the next few months. There are some indications that it could be coming over the next few weeks; however, there is still a chance that it could happen when we get around to early 2021. The most important thing here is that pre-production has been going on for a rather long time, so everyone is going to be prepared.

Of course, it goes without saying that The Mandalorian is going to be filming with as many different precautions in place because of the global pandemic. Safety will be a priority, and we imagine that everyone is going to take their time in order to fully ensure that the environment is a stable one for all parties involved.

Remember that in the midst of all of this, we are still going to be seeing new episodes of season 2. There’s a lot more story left to come here, and we are sure that the creative team has ended this season while giving us a good idea of what season 3 could look like. Just know that some more official details are going to be coming before too long…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Mandalorian

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







