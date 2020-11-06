Queen of the South season 5 filming underway; what’s next?







We know that there are more episodes of Queen of the South coming up at some point on USA — there is no premiere date as of yet.

Nonetheless, we can at least share some good news when it comes to the show making progress. Filming is now currently underway! Multiple cast members have now confirmed that they are back shooting the drama series, which should spend the next several weeks working to craft the best episodes possible. We have to give a major shout-out to the crew especially, who has taken a great deal of time in order to ensure that the environment is safe enough for everyone to be on set. There are a lot of protocols being followed now, and there will continue to be a lot of protocols through, most likely, the remainder of the season. If the cast and crew do their job, they will still do their best to make the Queen of the South world as escapist as possible.

Of course, it’s going to be hard to give too many details now of what’s to come, largely because we’re still so early into the process. So much of the show has been about Teresa’s journey to both build and maintain her empire, and we have to imagine that this is going to continue to be the case. There will be new opponents (there almost always are), but chances for some growth and development.

At the moment our thinking is that new episodes will premiere at some point in the new year — for the time being, though, let’s just exercise patience and be glad that the show is back of production. It’s been a long time coming and now, all of the magic can happen.

