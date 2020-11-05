Superstore season 6: Why is America Ferrera leaving role of Amy?







On tonight’s new episode of Superstore, you are going to see the landmark 100th episode — plus, to go along with it, the departure of America Ferrera.

Why is the show’s longtime lead saying goodbye to the series? We know that’s a question on the minds of many and it’s certainly understandable why. Amy is a beloved character and no doubt, it’s going to be weird not having her around the series moving forward.

Ferrera first made the decision to leave Superstore several months ago, and the original plan was for the season 5 finale to serve as the final one for her on the show. Yet, that changed back when the onset of the global pandemic arrived — plans shifted, and Ferrera agreed to come back in order to finish up her run as it was once intended. We’re appreciative of what. Now, she gets a chance to move forward to take on some other opportunities as an actress plus a producer and director — these are all things that she is very much interested in, and it’s hard to do them while starring on a show like this.

Think about it — Superstore is a great job, but it also takes up the vast majority of your work year. Eventually, you want to see what else is out there. We do think that there will always be a chance that the Amy character comes back, but we wouldn’t expect it in the immediate future.

Just in case you do want to get a good sense of what’s ahead, there is another episode airing next week entitled “Floor Supervisor.” This should give us a pretty good sense of precisely what lies ahead and what the next phase of the show will look like.

