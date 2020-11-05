Outlander season 6: Does new trainee program contain filming details?







Want to get a good sense as to when Outlander season 6 will start filming? Thanks to some new listings that are out there, we are starting to get more intel.

If you did not know, the production of the Starz drama is now accepting applications for its season 6 Trainee Program, and you can get more information about all of the open positions over at the link here. It’s a great opportunity to get some experience within the film and television industry, especially for those who normally reside in Scotland.

So how does this matter for fans all over the globe? It mostly comes down to dates. Some of the listings note that work begins starting next month, whereas others indicate early next year. That means that, at the very least, there will be a lot of behind-the-scenes work starting next month, even if the cast is not on set as of yet. (Sam Heughan noted recently that he is already reading scripts, and has done some fittings for the upcoming season already.)

While a lot of this is in fact exciting, there are still some caveats to consider. All of this is dependent on what transpires with the global pandemic, which is certainly not going away at any point in the near future. It’s certainly possible more delays will transpire.

Also, remember that Outlander rarely reveals to the public the official start of filming prior to it arriving — we often think that this is a way to temper expectation in advance and allow the cast and crew to focus more on the work.

