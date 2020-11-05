NCIS: New Orleans season 7 premiere video: Wade tackles the crisis







The NCIS: New Orleans season 7 premiere is slated to come on CBS in just a matter of days now, and it’s tackling serious subject matter. While we have known for some time of the show’s intention to look at the global pandemic, there is a clear difference between knowing something is coming and then actually seeing it on the screen. This does make it all feel that much more real.

In the sneak peek below for this upcoming episode, you can see a lot of where things are going right now when it comes to Loretta Wade. She is front and center for the show’s version of the pandemic, and this episode is set mostly in the early days. She, like so many others out there in the world, are struggling with containing the huge amount of cases that are coming in almost constantly. She doesn’t have enough places to put bodies, and that is an absolutely horrifying thing to think about. There’s no other way to look at it. She will do her best to care for whoever she can, but she’s overrun in every sense possible. The same goes for other workers within the state.

There will still be a case for Pride and the rest of the team within this episode as they struggle to figure out precisely the nature of their job during this particular time.

For those of you wondering as to whether or not the health crisis will play out through the entirety of the season, we doubt it — or, at the very least, it won’t be a focus through all of it. Our expectation is that eventually, the writers will focus more on escapism, but they did want to chronicle what the characters are going through in this time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans

What do you most want to see when it comes to the NCIS: New Orleans season 7 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







