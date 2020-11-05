Stargirl season 2 spoilers: Jim Gaffigan set to voice Thunderbolt







We know that Stargirl season 2 is poised to arrive at some point in the new year, and the latest casting news we’ve got is very-much fun!

According to a new report coming in from Entertainment Weekly, comedian Jim Gaffigan has been brought on board the latest batch of new episodes to voice Thunderbolt. Who is he? He’s a bizarre character from the land Bahdnesia, someone who dabbles in magic, grants wishes, and is also a pink imp. Given that Gaffigan was hired to voice the role, we gotta imagine that they’ll have a great sense of humor, as well.

So is Thunderbolt a hero or a villain? According to the official character description released with this news, “the wishes he grants often cause more trouble than the wish-asker would ever expect. But despite his somewhat constant supernatural disasters, the Thunderbolt’s heart is always in the right place, even if it is wounded by the friends he has lost throughout his long existence.” This suggests that he is a well-meaning character, though also someone who has experienced his fair share of tragedy.

While most TV viewers would not have noticed this, there was an Easter egg back in Stargirl season 1 suggesting that this character would be coming. Courtney Whitmore previously stole a pink pen from the Justice Society of America, and in the source material, Thunderbolt was at one point trapped within a pen. It’s therefore possible that Stargirl herself unleashes him into her own world, but has to deal with the chaos that follows.

With that being said, there are some other things to be concerned about here. What if the pen falls into the wrong hands? Think in terms of someone like Cindy, who is vengeful and would probably use any wishes for whatever sort of nefarious purpose she wants.

