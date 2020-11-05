Is The Bachelorette new tonight on ABC, delayed by President Election?







Is The Bachelorette new tonight on ABC? Go ahead and consider this article what we know on the subject — at least for the time being.

The reason that we put “the time being” in here is rather simple: This is an extremely fluid situation. There is a good chance that things could get crazy depending on if the Presidential Election is called in the next several hours. Obviously, ABC would love to air The Bachelorette tonight, given that this is one of their most-popular shows and also one that offers some much-needed escapism from the rest of the world. Yet, things get a little dicey if that have to choose between that and news that dramatically impacts the next four years of this country. It’s possible that the air time for tonight’s episode gets pushed back, or even that it is pushed for a later date.

For now, though, we’re still planning on it airing starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. We will have updates in this article over the course of the rest of the afternoon — if nothing changes within this article, go ahead and expect the show to air as planned.

As for what we are getting within this episode, be prepare to see Clare Crawley’s final hours as the Bachelorette before Tayshia Adams takes over. This was teased briefly at the conclusion of this past installment.

