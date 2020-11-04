The Bachelorette spoilers: Clare Crawley’s guys are frustrated (video)







As we prepare for The Bachelorette to air on ABC at a special time tomorrow night, one thing is clear — Clare Crawley’s men are ready to leave.

In the sneak peek below, you can see some of the guys vent their frustration at the situation. They feel like they’re not getting a chance with her, and that she’s already made up her mind that Dale is the person she wants to be with. The biggest example of this is her opting to give herself a rose at the most-recent group date, mostly because she was upset so many people were coming after Dale with their jokes.

Ultimately, it makes sense for the guys to be frustrated and interested in potentially walking out. Why would you want to stay on a show, separated from your friends and family, when you have no real chance to get anything out of it? They’ve already been forced to wait around a lot for Clare, who is spending most of her time with one guy. (From Clare’s standpoint, it’s hard to fault her for wanting what she wants — yet, that doesn’t change the fact that it’s frustrating to see this whole procedure go down in the way that it is on TV. The Bachelorette is often about keeping up the illusion of competition, if nothing else.)

In the end, we’ll see what happens tomorrow night — but we know already that the end result is Tayshia Adams coming in as the new lead.

What do you think is going to happen between Clare and some of her guys on The Bachelorette?

