The Amazing Race 32: Were ratings hurt by Election chaos?







Last night was certainly one of the strangest of the season when it comes to primetime television. Sure, we were excited to have shows like The Amazing Race on the air, but we kept watching it thinking there was a slight chance that we would see it interruption by election coverage.

In the end, The Amazing Race still did get a chance to air, though it only ended up having one episode on as opposed to the two that were originally planned. The good news, though, is that the chaos of the week had almost no impact on the ratings. The episode overall generated a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is about average to where the numbers have been for the entirety of the season so far. That is certainly encouraging, and the show also ended up drawing its second-largest total viewership of the season with 3.92 million.

The reason we are following some of these ratings so closely is the uncertainty of the upcoming 33rd season. Production on the season actually started earlier this year, but it was interrupted midway through due to the onset of the global health crisis. We don’t think filming is going to be able to start up anytime soon, so we need the ratings to stay strong enough that there is some long-term viability still with this show. We want to see the show finished what they started!

