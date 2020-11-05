The Goldbergs season 8 episode 6 return date, what to expect







Are you interested in checking out The Goldbergs season 8 episode 6 return date over at ABC, and then also more details on what’s next? Go ahead and consider this article the source on a lot of that information!

Let’s get the bad news out of the way now, as there is no new episode coming up on the network in one week’s time. Is that disappointing? Sure, but hardly surprising given the fact that the CMAs are going to be airing on the network next week. This is a tradition that happens every year, though at the same time there typically is a stretch where we can enjoy some more of these episodes before there is a break.

Hopefully, we can at least present a few details that get you excited in advance — after all, there is going to be a lot of relationship drama here! Of course, we’re talking about the fun kind more so than anything else.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Goldbergs season 8 episode 6 synopsis with a few more details all about what’s coming:

“Dee-Vorced” – Beverly’s meddling in Adam’s relationship with Brea leads to a confrontation with her divorced mother, Vicki. Meanwhile, Barry struggles to reunite the JTP following his breakup with Ren on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

