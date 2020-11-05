The Masked Dancer video: First look at The Masked Singer spin-off







Coming up this December, The Masked Singer franchise is going to have another extension on the air in the form of The Masked Dancer.

If you look below, you can see a promo hyping up some of the new masked performers who are going to be hitting the stage. We anticipate that The Masked Dancer will be similar to the flagship show in that you’ll get larger-than-life personalities, big costumes, and then a panel of people trying to figure it out. Of course, one of those people just so happens to be Ken Jeong, who is clearly becoming the face of this franchise in America. He is being joined by Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Paula Abdul, and then host Craig Robinson.

Can The Masked Dancer really work? In theory sure, but the reality here is that these December reality competitions are often hit and miss. Take, for example, NBC’s The Sing-Off, a show that did fairly well for a while in this spot. Meanwhile, ABC tried Skating with the Stars once and it was a complete disappointment in the end. It’s really hard to predict some of this stuff far in advance.

Of course, we’ll see exactly what the future holds here. The Masked Dancer first began as a sketch on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but we expected from the start that this could eventually become something a little bit more here. Just remember for a moment that The Masked Singer itself remains quite popular — even if its ratings are not necessarily identical to what they once were, there’s still a lot of good stuff worth looking forward to with it. If nothing else, we have a reasonable amount of confidence that this show will prove to be a good time.

