Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish’s Clanlands success







Yesterday, Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish officially released their book Clanlands in multiple different formats. With that in mind, we’re going to raise a simple question here: How is it doing?

Well, in terms of Amazon sales alone, it’s fair to say “really well” is the response. When it comes to book sales alone, Clanlands is currently #13 on the website’s best-seller chart, though that has changed around various positions throughout the day. Meanwhile, eBook sales have gone as high as #1 in the travel category, and we’ve seen the audiobook version in the company’s top 5. These are all impressive numbers for a duo publishing their first book together — especially when you consider the November 3 release date. While there is a case to be made that this release window helps Clanlands, it can also be challenging to get the word out when so many people are transfixed on the election. There may be even more publicity for the book in the days to come.

No matter the sales numbers, clearly supporters of Sam and Graham are coming out to support Clanlands in great fashion, and the Outlander fan community will keep sales strong for some time. Our hope from here is that in the weeks ahead, word-of-mouth can spread further to people who aren’t Outlander fans at all and are just interested in hearing more about Scottish history — with some fun stories mixed in at the same time. The book could be aided further by the premiere of Men in Kilts on Starz (whenever that may be) and eventually Outlander season 6, though it is clear at the moment that this is going to be a significant ways down the road. We’re just ready now to see more of Sam and Graham’s travels in video form.

