The Blacklist season 8 spoilers: New Liz, Reddington premiere photo







The Blacklist season 8 is going to premiere on NBC one week from Friday — do you want to get a good sense of what lies ahead?

If you look above, you can see per TV Insider a new preview for the upcoming November 13 premiere — one that is entitled “Roanoke” and will feature the aftermath of Liz Keen’s big decision. Remember that at the conclusion of season 7, Megan Boone’s character decided that she was going to turn against Reddington and work with her mother Katarina in order to get answers.

Yet, we don’t think that this is move that Liz wants to explicitly state to Reddington — hence, the two being seen together in the aforementioned photo. The big thing to remember here is that Liz seems to be viewing Katarina as a means to an end more so than someone she necessarily holds deep affection for. This is not about a malicious betrayal as it is a desperation for answers. In a way, there are parallels here to Reddington and Liz — we don’t think that he is maliciously betraying her by keeping answers from her. There is a rhyme and reason as to why he does what he does, but we don’t know what it is. Maybe that could be explored at some point this season, but we wouldn’t expect answers right away.

In general, the big thing that we are hoping for when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 premiere is an opportunity to see these characters learn new information, do battle, and then deal with whatever the aftermath is.

