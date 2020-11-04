Supernatural season 15 episode 18: The emotional stakes that lie ahead







Tomorrow night’s Supernatural season 15 episode 18 is one that is enormously important. After all, there are only two episodes to go afterwards! We’re gearing up for the final showdown with Chuck, and it’s one that could have enormous consequences. Could someone die? We may not want it, but at this point it’d be silly to rule it or anything else out.

One of the things that is exciting about this episode in advance is that it was directed by none other than Richard Speight Jr., who has helmed multiple episodes in addition to appearing in front of the camera. It means a lot to have a familiar face like this directing at this point, and Speight hyped up what is coming up as a part of a new interview with Entertainment Weekly:

Well look, anytime you have a show that’s 15 years deep and you’re getting towards the end of a run of the entire show, the last few episodes are going to matter. I think the episode is impactful for the story and the characters and has deep roots that are embedded in the long, long journey of the series and the characters involved in the series. I think they’re describing it correctly and I would echo their thoughts. Some episodes are entertainment and some episodes matter. I think this episode, in the life of Supernatural, matters.

Whatever does happen here is almost surely going to bleed over into episode 19, which could very well tie together most of the story of Chuck. Early indications are that the series finale already is going to be a little bit more personal and intimate than some of the ones that aired before it, and our hope is that we just feel satisfied when the end credits roll.

Also, can we have some hope for a revival after the fact? Never say never…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supernatural season 15 episode 18?

Be sure to share your early thoughts and prognostications below! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back in the event you want other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







