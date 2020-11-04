Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight on NBC? Season 12 finale news







Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re going to answer that, and update you on what the schedule is.

Let’s go ahead and kick things off with the bad news — because of Presidential Election coverage on NBC, the network has opted to push back the finale … and we more than understand the move. The reality here is that in the event that they did air the finale tonight, they would have to compete with a lot of other things out there. NBC may also have to pull the show off the air at the last-minute for political coverage, and clearly that is not something that the network really wants to deal with.

So, with this in mind, the series is going to be airing now on Friday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. More than likely, they will be able to air here without any interruption at all. (Here’s to hoping the race is settled by then.) This allows American Ninja Warrior to be by and large separate from politics, which is clearly something that the show’s viewers would probably like. It’s more about personal stories and athletic feats, and if it was to cut away to election coverage throughout, some of that flow would be lost.

We’ll of course have further updates throughout the day in the event that something changes but, at least for now, we’re expecting some other networks may change their plans tonight, as well. This is one of the most important elections in modern American history, so we’re pretty sure that all of the focus is going to remain on that for a while. There will still be ratings for American Ninja Warrior on Friday, and all signs point to there being more episodes down the road (or at least we hope).

