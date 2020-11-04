Is The Masked Singer new tonight? The latest on season 4 airing







Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we will do our best to touch on that very thing — and then also look ahead.

Let’s go ahead and kick things off here with a dose of real talk — we still don’t actually know whether or not the reality series is going to be on the air or not tonight. File this under “too early to tell.” A lot is going to come down to the Presidential Election, given that this is going to take priority over just about everything else on the schedule. If there is no clear winner tonight, we wouldn’t be surprised that the networks go ahead and air more coverage. They have a good chance of getting at least equal ratings to what they would have on in their regularly-scheduled spots.

Another potential alternative is this: Fox may choose to still air The Masked Singer, but cut away to political coverage virtually throughout. Our feeling is that this is the worst-case scenario, given the fact that it would really take away from the escapism of the series. We’d prefer The Masked Singer be delayed for a little while so we can see the show without any interruptions down the line.

In the end, this is all going to come down to what the folks over at Fox want to do. For now, we’d assume that there will be a new episode on the air tonight — but keep checking back for updates. If we hear anything suggesting that the show is delayed, we’ll of course come back around with some further intel all about that. We know that there’s a lot of people who look towards this show to get some escapism from everything in the outside world.

