NCIS season 18 premiere photo: What’s happening with Gibbs, Palmer?







A new NCIS season 18 premiere photo has surfaced, and we do think that this one raises a lot of interesting questions about what’s coming.

First and foremost, let’s focus on Mark Harmon’s character of Gibbs — you can see that he is in the lab with Jimmy Palmer and a new character named Veronica Tyler (played by Victoria Platt). Meanwhile, you can also see that he has already got the black eye that we saw him with last fall, which is when the November 17 installment “Sturgeon Season” is set.

Want to get some more news when it comes to NCIS in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have other updates coming before too long…

Yet, here’s what is a little bit surprising — why is Jimmy Palmer sitting on the table? Meanwhile, why does he have an ice pack? This is something you can get a clearer look at in the second photo below — it looks like there is some sort of incident that goes down here, and it’s at least enough to give Palmer a little bit of a headache. Of course, we’re left to wonder why we didn’t hear more about all of this (supposedly linked to the drug ring first introduced at the end of season 16) at the time it was happening. Yet, Gibbs is pretty good at keeping secrets … and also other people to do the same. That may very well be what’s happening here.

Rest assured, we’re stoked to see NCIS season 18 on the air — and to be sharing more information about it, as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now, including more questions as to what the future holds

What are you hoping to see the most when it comes to NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other information on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







