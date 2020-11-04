Young Sheldon season 4 will have new Big Bang Theory Easter egg







With the Young Sheldon season 4 premiere arriving on CBS this week, we anticipate there are going to be some big moments for the title character. He’s graduating high school and moving off to college!

Yet, this isn’t the only apparent big event that is going to happen within this episode, as there is going to be a big Easter egg of sorts when it comes to The Big Bang Theory. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Steve Molaro made it clear that there will be something a little unexpected from the original show by the end of the episode:

“Adult Sheldon is not alone in his narration at the end of the episode … It’s a fun, unexpected continuation of the Big Bang Theory storyline.”

What does this mean? The easiest guess is that you could hear to some extent from Amy, given that Sheldon has suggested via his narration that he has a family of his own someday and we know where the relationship between Sheldon and Amy was at the end of the original series. With that being said, the writers could decide to send us down a different direction instead — while it’s hard to know where the future is going to go, all signs point to him continuing to remain friends with Leonard, Penny, and all of those different characters.

We’ll see where things go following the Young Sheldon premiere, but go ahead and consider this further incentive to want to watch if you are a huge fan of The Big Bang Theory. This show, every now and then, does find some clever ways to nod at and honor the one that started it all.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Young Sheldon right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Young Sheldon season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







