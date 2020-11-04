The Good Doctor season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Beyond the pandemic







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 3 is an important one for establishing a new era of the series. After all, this is the first episode following the two-part “Frontline” event, and it’s poised to put the show in a very different era. Think in terms of a world where the pandemic is settling down, and the doctors are able to function in a different environment. The goal is to give a lot of hope to people out there that the world can start to get a little bit better.

In the end, the goal of “Newbies” is to show Shaun as more of a leader. It’s a very different sort of environment for him, so is he going to be able to handle it okay? The new residents are going to be eager to impress, but they may be surprised by what the environment in the hospital is really like.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

“Newbies” – With several candidates vying for residency at St. Bonaventure, Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim tasks Dr. Shaun Murphy, Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Alex Park with mentoring the top first-year resident contenders. As their mentees shadow them for the day, Shaun and Park meet with Andrews to discuss a difficult surgery scheduled for a minor. Later, Shaun inadvertently insults Lea while discussing the pros and cons of the controversial surgery. And elsewhere, Dr. Morgan Reznick seeks out Claire and Lim’s help on a consult on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

In the end, we do think that this is an episode that will give us a far better sense of what’s going to be happening through the rest of the season. It will certainly be a reminder that Shaun and Lea’s relationship is far from perfect, and there are some significant bumps in the road that they are going to have to take on.

