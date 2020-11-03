Dancing with the Stars 29 spoilers: Icons Week & Nev Schulman’s bonus







There are a couple of things to know about next week’s Dancing with the Stars 29 episode, following up on what we saw last night.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that we’re going to see song choices all about icons! We’ll get to some of the choices later in the week, but this is a chance to see some truly memorable routines with a lot of energy and passion.

Want to get some more updates on Dancing with the Stars now in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have other updates coming before too long…

To go along with this, many of the remaining couples are going to be forced to battle in a dance-off where the winner gets a two-point bonus to their scores at the end of the night. That is, except for Nev Schulman — because of his performance all season, he has a chance in order to not participate in this.

For some more details, read the full ABC synopsis below:

Tyra Banks will walk out to Jennifer Lopez’s “Jenny from the Block.” The first round will be a competitive dance in a style not yet performed by the couples this season as they pay tribute to their musical icons. Afterward, the second round is the Dance-Off Challenge. Two at a time, couples face off against one other on the ballroom floor as they dance head-to-head in the same style at the same time (Justina & Sasha vs. Kaitlyn & Artem dance Cha Cha to “Telephone” by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé, AJ & Cheryl vs. Johnny & Britt dance Jive to “Cup of Life” by Ricky Martin, and Nelly & Daniella vs. Skai & Alan dance Salsa to “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham). The winners of each of the three dance-offs will be selected by the judges, and the winning couple from each dance-off will receive two bonus points added to their judges’ totals for the night. Nev and Jenna will be granted dance-off immunity based on the leaderboard from last week and the highest cumulative score over the season (due to a tie with Johnny and Britt) and will not have to participate, receiving two bonus points as part of their immunity.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Dancing with the Stars right now

What do you most want to see on Dancing with the Stars 29 this coming Monday?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back to get some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







