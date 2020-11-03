The Conners season 3 shows early strength in DVR ratings







With the way that TV premieres this season are spread out, it’s going to mean a much more scattershot approach to analyzing ratings. Yet, at the same time it may give us a chance to about shows like The Conners when we don’t quite have that opportunity otherwise.

So far, what we can say is that there is some extremely-good news coming in when it comes to the comedy, which already was one of the strongest ones on broadcast television. In some new data released over at The Hollywood Reporter, you can see that The Conners managed to pull in more than 2 million extra voters and close to a 0.5 demo rating when you add in seven days’ worth of DVR numbers. Effectively, this puts the show in the ballpark of 7 million viewers and close to a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo. These are encouraging totals after such a long layoff.

If there is one other thing that is encouraging when looking at these numbers, it’s simply this: Clearly, viewers are still engaging with this show despite the pandemic being a particularly large focus of it. One of the things we’ve seen early on this year is that viewers are wary of watching episodes that focus on the health crisis, opting instead for things that can give them a distraction of the outside world. One of the reasons why The Conners may be able to avoid some of this is because they are looking at everything in such a comedic light. It’s showing the struggle, but also that there are ways to get through it.

In the end, we will see what happens when it comes to The Conners and its ratings at some point over the coming weeks. There’s a lot more story here that inevitably needs to be told.

