Chicago PD season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Voight and Atwater’s challenge







Chicago PD season 8 episode 2 is an episode that is setting out to show one thing from the start: They aren’t forgetting about what Atwater went through at the end of last season. He found himself targeted by fellow officers over the actions of one of his own — he had the support of Voight and Intelligence, but the same could not be said for the whole department.

As to get further into season 8, this contentious atmosphere is going to remain. As a matter of fact, things are going to get even more challenging for Atwater as some officers refuse to work with him. For some more news, be sure to check out the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 2 synopsis below:

11/18/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The son of an influential former officer is implicated in a murder and Moore pressures Voight to charge him quickly so that the CPD isn’t accused of preferential treatment. The stakes are raised in Atwater’s fight against the blue wall after patrol officers stop responding to his team’s calls. Voight wants to help Atwater end this mistreatment but the two can’t agree on the right way to handle it.

What this episode could be doing is illustrating further something that is likely going on throughout the country right now — fractured police departments. Not every cop out there agrees on the role of police in society, especially amidst all of the brutality and systemic, race-related issues that have been going on for many years. These are departments that are meant to be unified, but the actions of some cops make that a near-impossible thing to do. Atwater deserves equal treatment and also commendation for him calling out others on their misdeeds; unfortunately, some cops are clearly more interested in saving their own corrupt hides.

