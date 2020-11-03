Mom season 8: Allison Janney opens up about Anna Faris departure







Entering Mom season 8 on CBS, it is clear already that there is a significant change when it comes to how the show works. It’s hard for there not to be when you consider the exit of Anna Faris. She was the marquee star in the early going, and while it had become more balanced since then between her and Allison Janney, Christy was a huge character on the show. We don’t think that this is a void that can be filled altogether easily.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Janney made it clear that losing her co-star is a huge deal, even though the series is going to continue to showcase the relationship between Christy and Bonnie to the best of their ability:

“It’s a huge loss for the show to not have Anna because she was part of creating a character, Christy, that everyone fell in love with,” she said. “I think I’ll miss the most, for me, the relationship between Bonnie and Christy, even though that will still continue [off screen].”

This should be another reminder that there are no clear plans to kill off the Christy character, and that she will continue to be a part of the series in some shape or form. We still do hope that Faris could return for the end of the series, whenever that ends up being. We do hope that it’s not this season, mostly because it may take a little bit of time for Mom to find its footing without her. That’s something that we’ve seen from a lot of shows over the years — it took Two and a Half Men a good chunk of time, for example, to become accustomed to having Ashton Kutcher there as a lead instead of Charlie Sheen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Thursday’s Mom season 8 premiere

What are you going to miss the most about Mom without Anna Faris?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Also, stick around in the event you want to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







