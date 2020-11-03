Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 2 spoilers: Fin’s lawsuit in focus







If you think back to the end of Law & Order: SVU season 21, the stage was set for a big storyline involving Ice-T’s character of Fin. After a wrongful-death lawsuit was filed against him by Joelle, it set the stage for what we’re going to see now coming up.

Ultimately, you will see a little bit of this come back into the focus on the upcoming November 19 episode of SVU season 22, which carries with it the title of “Ballad of Dwight and Irena.” This is one where Fin will have some time in the spotlight, but his lawsuit is far from the only storyline, as well. The synopsis below gives you a little more of a sense of what’s ahead:

11/19/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Rollins and Kat respond to a dangerous domestic violence call, while Fin gives his deposition in the lawsuit against him. Guest starring Riki Lindhome, Athan Sporek and Jessica Phillips.

From a guest-star perspective we’re excited to see Riki Lindhome stop by here for a notable appearance — she’s a performer we know more for comedy, so this could be an interesting change of pace for her. In general SVU has a tendency to hit it out of the park with some of their guest stars, and they allow you to get a dynamic reflection of the sort of people who make up the fabric of New York City. Some of the early episodes of this season may prove difficult, but from a case standpoint and because of the current situation of this country. Ultimately, we’re going to hope that Benson, Fin, and the entirety of the SVU team serve as the beacon of hope that they often are.

