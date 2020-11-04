





Is The Bachelorette new tonight on ABC? For those looking for information on that and potential return dates, we’ve got that for you below!

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now — there is no new episode of the reality show on tonight. As for the reason why, it’s fairly simple: The election. This is going to generate the vast majority of headlines out there, and it will also dominate attention. If the series were to air tonight, no way would its ratings be up to their typical standards.

Rest assured, though, that the series will return this week — it’s airing on a special night in Thursday! According to the official synopsis below, there is a great deal to anticipate. Go ahead and take a look:

“1604” – Clare’s romantic situation is close to the tipping point as 16 of her remaining men are hopelessly confused about where they stand with the Bachelorette. Chris Harrison pays Clare a visit and cautions her that her journey cannot continue on its current path, only to have her make a stunning revelation. Chris shares the startling news with the guys that the cocktail party and rose ceremony are canceled. A nervous Clare is about to embark on an unprecedented path to find her happy ending. Will she get her wish or will Dale, the man of her dreams, walk away? Will the other men be left with dashed hopes of a happily ever after with Clare? Find out on “The Bachelorette” on a special night, THURSDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The arrival of Tayshia Adams on Thursday will set a new course for the season — Clare Crawley may be gone off with Dale Moss, but there’s a chance that we could still see her in some form.

