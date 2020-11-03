The Blacklist season 8 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Katarina Rostova: Conclusion’







Just in case you needed more assurance that The Blacklist season 8 is going to be kicking off in a big way, we’ve got it via an episode title. Today, NBC confirmed that “Katarina Rostova: Conclusion” is the title for the second episode, airing on November 20.

Anytime you see an installment with “Conclusion” at the end of it, that means that it’s a very big deal. That is amplified further by the fact that this is about Katarina, the #3 name on the Blacklist and Liz Keen’s mother (provided that the woman we’re seeing is really Katarina). The fact that we’re getting the conclusion here suggests that this could be the end of the character’s arc, or at least the end of her arc for the time being.

If you do want some more big news on what’s coming up, be sure to check out the full The Blacklist season 8 episode 2 synopsis:

11/20/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : As Liz pushes a source for answers, Red and the Task Force grapple with the implications of her actions. Tensions boil over and a drastic action is taken, which will change Red and Liz’s relationship forever.

Remember that this is an episode that originally was going to air near the end of season 7, and that in itself suggests that it has to be huge. This could be the installment that sets the course for the remainder of season 8, so our advice for you right now is simple: Watch live. You won’t want to miss this one.

