The Good Doctor season 4 premiere ratings slide to new low; why?







The first ratings are in for the season 4 premiere of The Good Doctor, and we wish we could say that they represented good news.

Instead, last night’s “Frontline: Part 1” (read our take on the surprise ending here) ended up generating a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and around 4.7 million live viewers — the lowest numbers that we’ve seen for the show to date. This is without there even being heavy scripted-programming competition on the night.

So what happened? We think that the low ratings are largely a symptom of a few different things. First and foremost, we’d say that there were significant distractions in the form of today’s election. Many viewers may have gone to bed early, knowing that they would have to be out in order to vote early today. Meanwhile, the subject itself may be all-consuming for others.

There is then also the subject matter of The Good Doctor itself. There could very well be some people out there who are not altogether interested in watching an episode about the pandemic while they go through the pain of it themselves. That has been a real controversial issue for a lot of people out there, given that they look at television as a form of escapism. (We’ll see if the viewership stays low for the remainder of the season.)

Finally, there may be some who opted not to watch due to the controversial end of last season, where Dr. Neil Melendez was killed off in shocking fashion. Regardless of the reason, the numbers were a little lower than we expected, especially after so many months off the air. It’s possible that this could be a trend across the board, where viewers developed other habits in all the months that the majority of scripted television was on hiatus.

What do you think about the ratings for The Good Doctor season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

