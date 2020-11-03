





Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 29 episode allowed us to see a lot of emotional routines — and also the first dance relay of the season! In the end, though, another couple was eliminated, as Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong were forced to withdraw due to her emergency operation.

If you were to just look at the show tonight based solely on the scores, the easy conclusion to draw is that Nelly would be the one to go. He is probably the weakest technical dancer of the group, though he has a style to him that is incredibly fun to watch from start to finish. Yet, we know that Nelly also has a really big fan following and with that, it was pretty hard to predict what was going to happen.

In the end, Nelly was safe! The bottom two was Skai Jackson and Chrishell Stause — two very good dancers who have had a lot of highs and lows this season. Skai’s probably had the higher highs in terms of scores, but Chrishell’s been more consistent as of late. Chrishell, alas, was eliminated in what would have been a unanimous decision from the judges. At least Chrishell is leaving on a high note after that Maleficent routine last week! With Nelly being safe, he will have a chance to redeem himself following his low scores on the next new episode.

