Grey’s Anatomy season 17: The latest behind-the-scenes teases







If you are like us, then there is a pretty good chance that you’re excited to see Grey’s Anatomy season 17 back on the air. How could you not be?

So while you get a sense of what’s coming up, why not take a look at some teases behind the scenes? One of the photos below comes courtesy of series regular Kim Raver, and it features many of your favorites back at work. Sure, there is no specific spoiler within this image, but sometimes it’s just nice to see photographic evidence of some of your favorites back on set and working together. Meanwhile, you can also see another photo from Jake Borelli (Levi) below that shows him scrubbed-up on the show’s set. All of the actors in the photos are wearing masks, which is both true to the environment of the show and also the world that we are living in. We know that the start of this upcoming season is going to focus on the global health crisis — it’s not clear how many episodes will revolve around it, but the writers are going to try to balance these headlines with some other stories, ones that are a little bit lighter and give people a chance to escape somewhat from the outside world.

Grey’s Anatomy, no matter the drama, will always be character-based — that’s why we expect a good bit of the focus this season to be on how the doctors are handling this new set of circumstances thrown at them. It may not be easy, but they will be set to tackle it.

